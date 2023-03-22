Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 190.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $81,123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,403,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,136,000 after purchasing an additional 263,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 377,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,011,000 after purchasing an additional 250,883 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $126.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

