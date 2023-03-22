Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys 1,830 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 14.1% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $52,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,024,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after purchasing an additional 285,881 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after purchasing an additional 285,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $151.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.