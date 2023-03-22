Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 300.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 417.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LKQ opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $59.33.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $33,526,295.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,473,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,806,932.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.