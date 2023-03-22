Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. 8,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,176. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 151.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

