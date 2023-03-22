Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years.
Oxford Square Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. 8,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,176. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Oxford Square Capital
Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.
