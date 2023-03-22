Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.71

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$20.71 and last traded at C$20.15, with a volume of 282528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The company has a market cap of C$3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.22.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Gold Royalties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.45, for a total value of C$276,750.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.45, for a total value of C$276,750.00. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$77,049.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 564,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,352,670.54. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,342. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

