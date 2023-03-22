OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 33.50 Per Share

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 33.50 ($0.41) per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $8.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

OSB Group Stock Down 0.6 %

LON OSB opened at GBX 508.75 ($6.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 617.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 533.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 489.07. OSB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 366.80 ($4.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 608.50 ($7.47).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Monday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 758 ($9.31) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 770 ($9.46) to GBX 800 ($9.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OSB Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 749.60 ($9.21).

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

