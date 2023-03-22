Orgel Wealth Management LLC Takes $795,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after buying an additional 7,733,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,390 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 697,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,341,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,317,000 after purchasing an additional 417,585 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,640 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.