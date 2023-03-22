Orgel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,426,000 after buying an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000.

IWD stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.96. 282,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

