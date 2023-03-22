Orgel Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Cintas stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $442.08. 38,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,647. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.04.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

