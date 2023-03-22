Orgel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,523 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $79,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.10. 271,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

