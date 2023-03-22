Orgel Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,288 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.74. 917,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,562. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $49.71.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

