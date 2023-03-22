Orgel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 761,812 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,760,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761,812 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $130,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000.

Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PFFD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 526,691 shares. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39.

Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

