Orchid Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Orchid has a total market cap of $61.54 million and $2.17 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0891 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00030382 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001700 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018551 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003449 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00199784 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,354.97 or 0.99994162 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

