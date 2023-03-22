Orbler (ORBR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $634.62 Million

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. Orbler has a market cap of $634.62 million and $756,023.02 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. One Orbler token can now be purchased for approximately $3.12 or 0.00011062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Orbler Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

