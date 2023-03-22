Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Rating) shares were down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 732,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,194,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Orbital Infrastructure Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Orbital Infrastructure Group by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orbital Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Orbital Infrastructure Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orbital Infrastructure Group

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Telecommunications and Renewables. The Electric Power segment provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions to customers in the electric power industry.

