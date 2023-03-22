Oppenheimer Weighs in on Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $20.95 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $21.95. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $21.22 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.05 EPS.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.17.
Carlisle Companies Stock Performance
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 17.09%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $22,818,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $239,527,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $132,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).
Read More
