Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Ontology has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $202.88 million and approximately $18.33 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,790.45 or 0.06380055 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00062232 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00022689 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00042170 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018576 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Ontology Coin Trading

