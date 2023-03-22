Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.33. 25,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,708. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average is $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.46. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $92.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $253.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.