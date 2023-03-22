Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

ONTX opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a market cap of $15.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.84. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also

