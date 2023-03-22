ON (NYSE:ONON) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $33.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ON traded as high as $28.70 and last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 1866768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ONON. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ON from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ON from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ON by 159.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,999,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,302,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190,987 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in ON by 114.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ON by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 5,628,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,375 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in ON by 171.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,876,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in ON during the third quarter worth $28,016,000. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

