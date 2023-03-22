Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Gap Up to $53.26

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.26, but opened at $61.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares last traded at $58.67, with a volume of 965,069 shares trading hands.
OLLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.53.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.
