Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Gap Up to $53.26

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.26, but opened at $61.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares last traded at $58.67, with a volume of 965,069 shares trading hands.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

