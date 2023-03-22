OKB 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $38.34 Million (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One OKB token can now be purchased for $44.32 or 0.00165169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a total market capitalization of $10.93 billion and $38.34 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OKB has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OKB Profile

OKB’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native token of the OKX exchange and a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants, and rewards. OKB offers up to 40% savings on trading fees, passive income with OKX Earn, and participation in Jumpstart token sales. OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation with a supply limit of 300 million, and tokens are burned to maintain value. Benefits of OKB include access to OKX ecosystem partners such as Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

