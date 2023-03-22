OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

OFS Credit Price Performance

OCCIN stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59. OFS Credit has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $25.54.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

About OFS Credit

(Get Rating)

See Also

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.