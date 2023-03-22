Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Gap Down to $1.03

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $0.98. Nutex Health shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 121,656 shares traded.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Nutex Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $593.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Nutex Health
Nutex Health, Inc operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
