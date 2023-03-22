NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price target on NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $193,126.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,057.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NuScale Power news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $193,126.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,057.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 39,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $403,951.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,616 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

NuScale Power Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the third quarter worth $43,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 86.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

SMR stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.64. 50,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,562. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. NuScale Power has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

About NuScale Power

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.