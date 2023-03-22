Novare Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 106,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,453,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.15. 254,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,791,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.