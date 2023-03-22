Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 4,050 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.21. 616,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,060,489. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

