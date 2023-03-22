Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 1,326 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.38. The stock had a trading volume of 551,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.59 and its 200 day moving average is $216.60. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $284.42.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

