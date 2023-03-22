Novare Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,904,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,006.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 782,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 744,902 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 456,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 291,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares during the period.

BSCT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,162. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $19.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

