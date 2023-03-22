Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.1% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Barclays raised their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker Price Performance

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $277.11. 101,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.78. The company has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

