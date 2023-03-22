Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,246,000.

IJH stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.64. 148,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,116. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

