Nordwand Advisors LLC Takes Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 434,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,000. MP Materials accounts for 1.3% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 60.5% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 215.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 169.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of MP stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $26.91. The company had a trading volume of 551,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $60.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.50.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

