Nordwand Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 110,000 Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,000. Spectrum Brands makes up about 0.8% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nordwand Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Spectrum Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 351.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 306.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 75,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 62.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of SPB stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.13. 55,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,702. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.73. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

