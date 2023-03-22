Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.60 million, a PE ratio of -69.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $136.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $464,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,121,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,945.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Noodles & Company by 1,254.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Noodles & Company by 15.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

