Nichols plc (LON:NICL) Raises Dividend to GBX 15.30 Per Share

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 15.30 ($0.19) per share on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Nichols’s previous dividend of $12.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Nichols Trading Down 1.7 %
LON NICL opened at GBX 1,036.70 ($12.73) on Wednesday. Nichols has a 52 week low of GBX 957 ($11.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,470 ($18.05). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,037.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,076.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of £378.19 million, a PE ratio of 3,344.19 and a beta of 0.44.
About Nichols
See Also
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.