Nichols plc (LON:NICL) Raises Dividend to GBX 15.30 Per Share

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 15.30 ($0.19) per share on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Nichols’s previous dividend of $12.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Nichols Trading Down 1.7 %

LON NICL opened at GBX 1,036.70 ($12.73) on Wednesday. Nichols has a 52 week low of GBX 957 ($11.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,470 ($18.05). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,037.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,076.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of £378.19 million, a PE ratio of 3,344.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Nichols alerts:

About Nichols

(Get Rating)

See Also

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.