Newbury Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) Shares Up 1.2%

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.22. 496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 15,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Newbury Street Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 143,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 91.3% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 60.7% during the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $702,000.

About Newbury Street Acquisition

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

