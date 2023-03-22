Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 477 Shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 110.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF stock opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.14.

