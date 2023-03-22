Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,422 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 152,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE BX opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $132.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.10 and its 200 day moving average is $87.86.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.