Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,455 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 57,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.07.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

