Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 187 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Block comprises approximately 0.6% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Block by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after buying an additional 1,236,425 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Block by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Block by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,667,000 after purchasing an additional 686,870 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Block by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,357,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,605,000 after purchasing an additional 94,283 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Block by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,915,000 after purchasing an additional 426,204 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.62.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average of $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.54 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,592 shares of company stock worth $20,272,270 over the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

