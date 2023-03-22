Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.25.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.