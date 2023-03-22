Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.64.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

