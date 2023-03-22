Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,967 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 367.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,606,000.

VPU stock opened at $143.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

