Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 828 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after buying an additional 292,516 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

BATS VLUE opened at $90.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average of $92.50.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.