Nervos Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $226.42 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $226.42 million and $57.49 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,063.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00290283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00073032 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.39 or 0.00535906 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.68 or 0.00472778 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003557 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,616,682,296 coins and its circulating supply is 40,082,752,386 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

