Nekton Capital Ltd. Sells 26,374 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nekton Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 221,542 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 26,374 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises approximately 6.1% of Nekton Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nekton Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $27,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.19. 650,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,656. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.83.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,304,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,881. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.