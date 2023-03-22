Nekton Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 516,637 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Nekton Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 516,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,253,000. Brookfield accounts for approximately 3.7% of Nekton Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $918,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $1,282,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $775,028,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $1,368,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE BN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.75. 652,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

