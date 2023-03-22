Nebulas Price Reaches $0.0259 on Major Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $160,726.41 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001393 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000236 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.56 or 0.00350958 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,308.86 or 0.25508827 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 94.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009483 BTC.
Nebulas Profile
NAS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,922,858 coins and its circulating supply is 64,411,055 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io.
Buying and Selling Nebulas
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.