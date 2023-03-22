National Bank of Canada (NA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.97 on May 1st

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.97 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

NA stock opened at C$96.44 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.16 and a one year high of C$104.83. The stock has a market cap of C$32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$99.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$94.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NA. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$98.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$106.95.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

