Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.40.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
In related news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,613.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,613.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 287,500 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $9,056,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,696,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,424,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NSSC opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 1.11.
Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.
